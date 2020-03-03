Northeast Hawks basketball players honored

The Northeast Hawks women’s basketball team had another successful season after finishing 27-4 and a perfect 20-0 record on its home court. Yesterday, Norfolk’s Kyla Moore, Beth Matas, and Emina Hadzihusejnovic were named First Team All-Region members, it was announced by the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.
Moore led the Hawks in scoring with 16.2 points per game and was the leading point scorer in the ICCAC. She also hit 50% from the field and 41% from the three-point line. The Northeast women ended their season after a 92-57 road loss at Iowa Western Community College in the Region XI Championship last Saturday. The Region XI Division I Men’s Basketball All-Region teams were also announced yesterday and Northeast’s Emmette Page reached the second team and Daniel Akuei was named honorable mention. The Hawks finished 13-18 this season.