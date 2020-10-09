Northeast Hawks basketball announces schedules

Basketball will be back on the court in 2021. The Northeast Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams revealed their schedules yesterday, with the first contests slated for Jan. 20, 2021 against Ellsworth Community College at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced on July 15 that all athletic contests were being moved from the fall to the spring, due to COVID-19. The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) changed the conference format for this spring to include every conference opponent playing each other twice throughout the season. All conference games will count towards each teams’ conference record.
Men’s Schedule:
Jan. 20 vs. Ellsworth CC 7 PM
Jan. 23 at Kirkwood CC 3 PM
Jan. 27 at Iowa Lakes CC 7 PM
Jan. 30 vs. Marshalltown 3 PM
Feb. 3 vs. Iowa Western CC 7 PM
Feb. 6 at Indian Hills CC 3 PM
Feb. 10 at Iowa Central CC 7 PM
Feb. 13 vs. Southeastern CC 3 PM
Feb. 17 at Des Moines Area CC 7 PM
Feb. 20 vs. Kirkwood CC 3 PM
Feb. 23 vs. Southwestern CC 7 PM
Feb. 25 at Ellsworth CC 7 PM
Mar. 3 at Iowa Western CC 7 PM
Mar. 6 vs. North Iowa Area CC 3 PM
Mar. 10 at Southwestern CC 7 PM
Mar. 13 at Southeastern CC 3 PM
Mar. 17 vs. Iowa Central CC 7 PM
Mar. 20 at North Iowa Area CC 3 PM
Mar. 24 vs. Des Moines Area CC 7 PM
Mar. 27 at Marshalltown CC 3 PM
Mar. 31 vs. Iowa Lakes CC 7 PM
Apr. 3 Region XI Tournament
Apr. 5 Region XI Championship 7 PM
Apr. 10 District Tournament 6 PM
Apr. 19-24 National Tournament Hutchinson, Kan.
Women’s Schedule:
Jan. 20 vs. Ellsworth CC 5 PM
Jan. 23 at Kirkwood CC 1 PM
Jan. 27 at Iowa Lakes CC 5 PM
Jan. 30 vs. Marshalltown 1 PM
Feb. 3 vs. Iowa Western CC 5 PM
Feb. 6 at Central CC 4 PM
Feb. 10 at Iowa Central CC 5 PM
Feb. 13 vs. Southeastern CC 1 PM
Feb. 17 at Des Moines Area CC 5 PM
Feb. 20 vs. Kirkwood CC 1 PM
Feb. 23 vs. Southwestern CC 5 PM
Feb. 25 at Ellsworth CC 5 PM
Mar. 3 at Iowa Western CC 5 PM
Mar. 6 vs. North Iowa Area CC 1 PM
Mar. 10 at Southwestern CC 5 PM
Mar. 13 at Southeastern CC 1 PM
Mar. 17 vs. Iowa Central CC 5 PM
Mar. 20 at North Iowa Area CC 1 PM
Mar. 24 vs. Des Moines Area CC 5 PM
Mar. 27 at Marshalltown CC 1 PM
Mar. 31 vs. Iowa Lakes CC 5 PM
Apr. 3 Region XI Tournament
Apr. 6 Region XI Championship 7 PM
Apr. 9 District Tournament 6 PM
Apr. 19-24 National Tournament Lubbock, Texas