Northeast Hawks baseball's Manwarren receives honor

Sam Manwarren of Kansas was a force to reckon with behind the plate for the Northeast Hawks baseball team this spring.
For his efforts, he was named an NJCAA DII Baseball ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award-winner with a .995 field percentage as the starting catcher for the Hawks. Manwarren recorded 354 put-outs in 383 total chances, while tallying just two errors. At the plate, he had a .339 batting average and a .469 on-base percentage. Manwarren also hit 13 doubles, six home runs and tallied 38 RBI.