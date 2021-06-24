Northeast Hawks baseball's Manwarren receives honor

Sam Manwarren of Kansas was a force to reckon with behind the plate for the Northeast Hawks baseball team this spring. 

For his efforts, he was named an NJCAA DII Baseball ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award-winner with a .995 field percentage as the starting catcher for the Hawks.  Manwarren recorded 354 put-outs in 383 total chances, while tallying just two errors.  At the plate, he had a .339 batting average and a .469 on-base percentage.  Manwarren also hit 13 doubles, six home runs and tallied 38 RBI.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, June 24, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, June 24, 2021

Trae Young pumped in 48 points with eleven assists and the Atlanta Hawks took Game One of the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals by downing the Bucks, 116-113 in Milwaukee.  Clint Capela added twelve points, grabbed 19 rebounds and converted a go-ahead put back with 29 seconds left to put Atlan…

93 Northeast Student-Athletes named Academic All-Region

93 Northeast Student-Athletes named Academic All-Region

Student-athletes at Northeast Community College excelled both in the classroom and in their respective sport this past season. Ninety-three student-athletes were named ICCAC Academic All-Region, it was announced by the ICCAC recently. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, June 23, 2021

The Phoenix Suns have a two-games-to-none lead in the NBA's Western Conference Finals after pulling out a 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.  Deandre Ayton capped his 24-point, 14 rebound performance by jamming home an alleyoop pass with 0.7 seconds left.  Cameron Payne finished with…