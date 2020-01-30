Northeast Hawks baseball to get season underway on Saturday

The NJCAA preseason eleventh ranked in Division II Northeast Hawks baseball team starts their third season on Saturday when they face Northern Oklahoma College-Enid in Enid, Oklahoma in a 1:00 doubleheader. 

The Hawks are coming off a historic run at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament, and ultimately placing fifth in 2019.  They finished 37-19 in Division II last season and compete in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.  The Northeast roster consists of eleven sophomores and 18 freshmen including Norfolk’s Dylan Rodgers and Wil Fisher.  Their home schedule includes dates with the Midland JV, Hesston of Kansas, Briar Cliff JV of Iowa, McCook on two occasions, Kirkwood of Iowa, the Mt. Marty JV of South Dakota on two occasions, the Morningside JV of Iowa, Ellsworth of Iowa, and Iowa Central. 

