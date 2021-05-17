Northeast Hawks baseball team's season comes to close

The Northeast Community College baseball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday, falling to Kirkwood Community College, 10-2 in the Region XI Double Elimination Tournament at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. 

 

Earlier in the day, the Hawks (37-24, 28-14 ICCAC) defeated Des Moines Area Community College, 6-0 to stay alive in the tournament. 

 

The Hawks took a 3-0 lead after four innings and quickly tallied three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat the Bears. Sam Manwarren (Overland Park, Kan.) went 2-for-4 with two RBI, two runs, a double and a home run. Maximo DeLeon (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) was 2-for-3 with a double and a run. Zane Zielinski (Chicago, Ill.) notched two hits and two runs. Jeremy Schneider (Lovell, Wyo.) went the distance in the complete-game effort, tossing all nine innings, while allowing just a hit and no earned runs. He also struck out six batters and walked four. 

 

In the nightcap, the Hawks raced out to an early 2-0 lead after three innings, but the Eagles added a in the fourth and fifth innings. Kirkwood later put up six runs in the bottom of the sixth and two more in the bottom half of the seventh to secure the victory. 

 

Zielinski, Tyler Monroe (Lincoln, Neb.) and Parker Dorrance (Arvada, Colo.) each recorded a hit. Christian Carew (Parker, Colo.) was tagged with the loss, after throwing five innings and allowing three earned runs off 10 hits. He struck out seven and walked three. 

 

The Hawks graduate just six sophomores, while returning a plethora of talent for next season.

