Northeast Hawks baseball swept by Northern Oklahoma College-Enid

The Northeast Community College baseball team couldn’t get a timely hit when it needed to the most on Sunday, falling to No. 8 Northern Oklahoma College-Enid in a doubleheader, 4-2 and 6-5 at David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid, Okla.
The Hawks (2-8) picked up runs in the top of the fourth and fifth innings, thanks to a pair of RBI singles by Maxim Fullerton (Steamboat Springs, Colo.) and Colin Lynam (Springfield, Neb.) but couldn’t keep the Jets off the scoreboard in the bottom half of the fifth.
Fullerton went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Cooper Whitt (Knoxville, Tenn.) had a triple and a stolen base. Preston Tenney (Parker, Colo.) was dealt the loss after tossing five innings, allowing four earned runs off seven hits. He also struck out five batters and walked two.
The Jets managed to add three runs in the bottom of the first and fourth innings, despite a solid comeback from the Hawks in the seventh inning. Samuel Manwarren (Overland Park, Kan.) got the Hawks started off on the right foot, doubling to centerfield, allowing Nick Carlson (Kearney, Neb.) to score. Tyler Monroe (Lincoln, Neb.) followed with a sacrifice fly to center, bringing home Maximo DeLeon (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic).
Lynam had a great day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and a run. Manwarren had a double, while Whitt homered. Nate Zyzda (Sioux City, Iowa) took the loss, throwing four innings, allowing three earned runs off seven hits, while striking out five and walking three. Clay Beaumont (Tekamah, Neb.) had a solid inning of relief, allowing no earned runs off no hits, while striking out two.
The Hawks are back in action on Wednesday when they face McCook Community College in a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. in McCook, Neb.