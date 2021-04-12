Northeast Hawks baseball sweeps twin bill from Kirkwood CC

Preston Tenney (Parker, Colo.) threw a complete-game shutout on Sunday to lift the Northeast Community College baseball team to a 1-0 victory in Game 1 over Kirkwood Community College at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
In Game 2, Chris Mazzini (Parker, Colo.) struck out 11 batters in four innings as the Hawks (20-16, 14-8 ICCAC) topped the Eagles, 10-8 to earn the doubleheader sweep.
Offensive production came at a premium in Game 1 as the Hawks scored in the bottom of the seventh when Cooper Whitt (Knoxville, Tenn.) singled to centerfield to drive in the game-winning run. Tyler Monroe (Lincoln, Neb.) went 2-for-3 with a walk. Tenney allowed only three hits in the 77-pitch performance.
The Hawks managed to take an early 6-1 lead after three innings, but the Eagles wouldn’t go down without a fight, adding five runs in the top of the fifth and sixth. Northeast responded with two runs in the bottom half of the sixth and eighth innings to come away with the win.
Cade Lynam (Springfield, Neb.) went 2-for-3 with three RBI, a double, two runs and a walk. Sam Manwarren (Overland Park, Kan.) had two hits, including a double and two RBI, while Colin Lynam (Springfield, Neb.) and Jacob Roberts (Omaha, Neb.) each had a double. Mazzini allowed just two earned runs off one hit. Alex Potter (Parker, Colo.) grabbed the save, tossing three innings, while allowing an earned run off four hits. He struck out three and walked two.
The Hawks visit Iowa Central Community College for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Fort Dodge, Iowa.