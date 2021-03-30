Northeast Hawks baseball sweeps Southwestern CC

Colin Lynam (Springfield, Neb.) has been on a tear so far this season for the Northeast Community College baseball team.
On Monday, the sophomore went 4-for-4 with three RBI, two runs and a home run in Game 1 of a doubleheader with Southwestern Community College and 3-for-6 with three RBI, three runs and a home run in Game 2. The Hawks (11-13, 5-5 ICCAC) got revenge of the Spartans on Monday, 9-2 and 21-15 at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
The Hawks took a 6-0 lead after three innings and never looked back as Nate Zyzda (Sioux City, Iowa) tossed seven strong innings, allowing only two earned runs off five hits. He struck out 10 batters and walked one. Cooper Whitt (Knoxville, Tenn.) added two doubles, while Tyler Monroe (Lincoln, Neb.), Sam Manwarren (Overland Park, Kan.), Maxim Fullerton (Steamboat Springs, Colo.) and Parker Torrance (Arvada, Colo.) all had two hits.
The Hawks managed to score nearly half of their runs in the seventh and ninth innings in the final game of the doubleheader. The Hawks’ lineup managed to account for six home runs and three doubles. Whitt added two home runs and six RBI, while Dorrance had five RBI and a home run. Fullerton also added two home runs, while Zane Zielinski (Chicago, Ill.) had two doubles. Garrett Dudley (Johnstown, Colo.) was the winning pitcher of record, tossing one-third of an inning. Alex Potter (Parker, Colo.) recorded his fourth save of the season, throwing three innings, allowing only two hits, while striking out six and walking two.
The Hawks host Ellsworth Community College in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. in Norfolk.