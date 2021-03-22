Northeast Hawks baseball sweeps North Iowa Area CC

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Cooper Whitt (Knoxville, Tenn.) hit a walk-off RBI single that gave the Northeast Community College baseball team a 10-9 victory over (RV) North Iowa Area Community College on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park in Norfolk.
Earlier in the day, the Hawks (9-9, 3-1 ICCAC) scored early and often to run rule the Trojans in five innings, 17-7. Houston Fogelstrom (Omaha, Neb.) was one hit away from hitting for the cycle, going 3-for-4 with five RBI, two runs, a home run and a double.
The Hawks scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning and eight more in the bottom of the fourth to topple NIACC in the first game of the doubleheader. Samuel Manwarren (Overland Park, Kan.) was 3-for-3 with five RBI, three runs and a home run. Tyler Monroe (Lincoln, Neb.) had two hits and two RBI, while Zane Zielinski (Chicago, Ill.) added two hits and two runs. Nate Zyzda (Sioux City, Iowa) grabbed the win on the mound, tossing two and two-thirds innings, allowing an earned run off two hits. He walked four batters and struck out three.
Each team traded runs in the final game of the doubleheader. The Hawks were able to pick up three runs in the bottom of the sixth and two more in the bottom of the seventh. Whitt went 3-for-6 with two runs, two RBI and a home run. Colin Lynam (Springfield, Neb.) was 3-for-5 with two RBI, two runs, two stolen bases and a home run. Zielinski also added two hits. Alex Potter (Parker, Colo.) picked up the win, throwing three and two-thirds innings. He allowed only an earned run off two hits, while striking out six and walking one.
The Hawks welcome Iowa Western Community College for a doubleheader on Wednesday. First pitched is slated for 1 p.m. in Norfolk.