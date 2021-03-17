Northeast Hawks baseball sweeps Iowa Western in road doubleheader

The Northeast Community College baseball team left Doc Ross Field on Tuesday with two wins over NJCAA DI No. 8 Iowa Western Community College, 6-5 and 8-4 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
The Hawks (6-8) tallied four runs in the top of the third inning that kept the momentum swinging in their favor. Parker Dorrance (Arvada, Colo.) hit an RBI single, while Houston Fogelstrom (Omaha, Neb.) was hit by a pitch to score Samuel Manwarren (Overland Park, Kan.) Maximo DeLeon (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) scored both Fogelstrom and Dorrance off a two-RBI single.
The Hawks added an insurance run in the top of the fifth, before the Reivers tried to make a comeback. However, Alex Potter had other plans as he picked up his third save of the year, tossing one and one-thirds innings, allowing an earned run off one hit. He struck out three batters and walked three.
Preston Tenney (Parker, Colo.) grabbed the win, throwing four innings, allowing three earned runs off eight hits. He walked three and struck out two. Nick Carlson (Kearney, Neb.) went 2-for-4 with a run.
The Hawks exploded for seven runs in the top of the second inning of the second game of the doubleheader, keeping the Reivers off the scoreboard for the rest of the game. Two RBI singles kickstarted the Hawks’ scoring before Manwarren smacked a two-RBI double and Dorrance followed with a two-RBI single. Manwarren and Fogelstrom each had a double in the win.
Nate Zyzda (Sioux City, Iowa) earned his first win of the year, throwing five innings, allowing three earned runs off four hits. He struck out four and walked three.
The Hawks entertain North Iowa Area Community College for a doubleheader in their home opener beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.