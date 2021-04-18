Northeast Hawks baseball sweeps doubleheader from Iowa Lakes CC

The Northeast Community College baseball team took care of Iowa Lakes Community College on Sunday, thanks to a solid-pitching performance from Preston Tenney (Parker, Colo.) in Game 1 and timely hitting in Game 2. The Hawks (23-17, 17-9 ICCAC) swept the doubleheader, 9-0 and 6-2 at Veterans Memorial Park in Norfolk.
The Hawks jumped out to an early 5-0 lead and recorded three more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, while adding a run in the bottom half of the sixth.
Maximo DeLeon (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) went 2-for-3 with two runs and a triple. Parker Dorrance (Arvada, Colo.) went 1-for-2 with a triple, two runs and two RBI. Tyler Monroe (Lincoln, Neb.) and Nick Carlson (Kearney, Neb.) both had a double.
Tenney allowed only two hits in six innings, while striking out five batters.
A three-run fifth inning in Game 2 proved to be the difference for the Hawks., after leading 3-1 through four innings.
Zane Zielinski (Chicago, Ill.) was 3-for-5 with two runs, a triple and an RBI. Colin Lynam (Springfield, Neb.) went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a double and a run. Jacob Roberts (Omaha, Neb.) and Maxim Fullerton (Steamboat Springs, Colo.) both had two hits, including a double from Roberts. Dylan Rodgers (Norfolk, Neb.) grabbed the win in relief, tossing five innings, while allowing an earned run off three hits. He also struck out six batters and walked four.
The Hawks host Iowa Lakes in another doubleheader starting at 12 p.m. tomorrow in Norfolk.