Northeast Hawks baseball sweeps Des Moines Area CC

Jeremy Schneider (Lovell, Wyo.) tossed a complete-game on Wednesday as the Northeast Community College baseball team took an ICCAC doubleheader from Des Moines Area Community College, 3-1 and 10-6 in Boone, Iowa.
Schneider toed the rubber for seven strong innings, allowing only an earned run off six hits. He struck out two batters and walked one. The Hawks (34-22, 28-14 ICCAC) took an early 2-0 advantage and never looked back as Schneider kept the Bears’ bats in-check.
Cooper Whitt (Knoxville, Tenn.) went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, a run and an RBI. Nick Carlson (Kearney, Neb.) went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk.
The Hawks took a 5-0 lead into the fifth inning until DMACC exploded with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Northeast answered back by adding three runs in the top of the eighth and two more in the ninth.
Parker Dorrance (Arvada, Colo.) had a great day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three runs, two RBI, two walks and two doubles. Cade Lynam (Springfield, Neb.) went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run. Zane Zielinski (Chicago, Ill.) went 2-for-4 with two runs, an RBI and a walk. Keegan Thurston (Kearney, Neb.) grabbed the win, tossing two and one-third innings, allowing two earned runs off one hit. Matt Dreher (Blair, Neb) was dominant in two innings of work, allowing just a hit and striking out five.
With the sweep, the Hawks will be the No. 2 seed in the Region XI Tournament and will host Ellsworth Community College in a best-of-three series starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Norfolk.