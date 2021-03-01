Northeast Hawks baseball splits with Neosho on Sunday

The No. 14 Northeast Community College baseball team lost the first game of a doubleheader, 14-4 on Sunday, before taking the final game of the series, 11-5 over Neosho County Community College in Chanute, Kan.
The Hawks (1-3) quickly got on the scoreboard, tallying three runs in the top of the first, but the Panthers responded with four in the bottom of the first and 10 more runs in the top of the second to keep the Hawks at bay.
Cade Lynam (Springfield, Neb.) went 2-for-2 with a run, while Parker Dorrance (Arvada, Colo.) added a triple, a run and an RBI. Chris Mazzini (Parker, Colo.) was dealt the loss on the mound, tossing an inning, while allowing five earned runs off three hits. He walked four batters and struck out three.
The Hawks took an early 3-1 lead in the final game of the series, but the Panthers added four runs in the bottom of the second. The Hawks’ bats finally came alive as they tallied eight runs in the final four innings. Anthony Silver Jr. (Toronto, Ontario, Canada) double late in the game and Tyler Monroe (Lincoln, Neb.) recorded a triple to seal the victory for Northeast.
Monroe went 3-for-5 with two RBI, a triple, a double and a run, while Zane Zielinski (Chicago, Ill.) went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI. Dorrance added a double, while Colin Lynam (Springfield, Neb.) and Cooper Whitt (Knoxville, Tenn.) each added two hits in the win.
Matt Dreher (Blair, Neb.) picked up the win in relief, tossing two innings, while allowing a hit. He struck out two batters and walked two. Closer Alex Potter (Parker, Colo.) notched the save after throwing two innings, allowing only one hit and striking out five.
The Hawks square off with McCook Community College at 2:30 p.m. and Barton Community College at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Great Bend, Kan.