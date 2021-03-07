Northeast Hawks baseball splits two games on Saturday

A five-run third inning propelled the No. 14 Northeast Community College baseball team to victory on Saturday, defeating North Central Missouri College, 5-3 at David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid, Okla. The Hawks (2-6) faced No. 8 Northern Oklahoma College-Enid in the final game of the night, falling 6-1.
The Hawks scored all their runs in the top of the third inning, sparked by a Colin Lynam (Springfield, Neb.) double that scored Cooper Whitt (Knoxville, Tenn.) who stole second base on the third pitch of the at-bat. Lynam scored on a single by Parker Dorrance (Arvada, Colo.), while Sam Manwarren (Overland Park, Kan.) later followed with a double to centerfield. Zane Zielinski (Chicago, Ill.) singled, allowing Manwarren to score from third.
Lynam finished 2-for-4 with, two doubles, a run and an RBI. Whitt added two hits, while Manwarren had a double. Chris Mazzini (Parker, Colo.) picked up the win, tossing four innings, allowing no earned runs off two hits. He walked three batters and struck out two. Alex Potter (Parker, Colo.) recorded the save, throwing an inning, while striking out two.
In the loss to the Jets, the Hawks scored their lone run in the top of the second. Kobe Greenhalgh (Geelong, Australia) singled to drive in Zielinski. It was the only hit of the game for the Hawks.
Christian Carew (Parker, Colo.) was dealt the loss, after tossing five innings, allowing two earned runs off six hits. He struck out seven and didn’t issue a walk.
The Hawks square off with the Jets in a doubleheader at 12 and 2:30 p.m. tomorrow in Enid.