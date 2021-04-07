Northeast Hawks baseball splits road doubleheader with Ellsworth CC of Iowa

Tyler Monroe (Lincoln, Neb.) collected five hits in six at-bats in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday as the Northeast Community College baseball team split with Ellsworth Community College, losing 7-3 and winning 13-5 in Iowa Falls, Iowa. 

 

The Hawks (18-14, 12-6 ICCAC) couldn’t scratch across a run when it needed to the most in Game 1, scoring just a run in the top of the first inning and two more in the top of the sixth. 

 

Zane Zielinski (Chicago, Ill.) went 2-for-3 with a double. Colin Lynam (Springfield, Neb.) added a home run and two RBI, while Sam Manwarren (Overland Park, Kan.) collected a double and an RBI. Preston Tenney (Parker, Colo.) was dealt the loss on the mound, tossing five innings, while allowing four earned runs off eight hits. He struck out five batters and walked two. 

 

The Hawks had no problems scoring runs in Game 2 as they pushed across seven runs in the first two innings. Ellsworth managed to add two runs in the bottom of the fourth, but it didn’t stop the Hawks from adding two runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth.  

 

Monroe went 5-for-6 with three runs, two RBI, a double and two home runs. Nick Carlson (Kearney, Neb.) went 3-for-4 with four RBI, a run, a double and a walk. Maxim Fullerton (Steamboat Springs, Colo.) had a double, while Lynam and Zielinski each had a homer. Chris Mazzini (Parker, Colo.) picked up his third win on the mound, tossing four innings, while allowing two earned runs off three hits. He also struck out eight batters and walked four. 

 

The Hawks are back at home for a doubleheader against Kirkwood Community College at 4 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.

