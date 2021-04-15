Northeast Hawks baseball splits road doubleheader at Iowa Central CC

The Northeast Community College baseball team won Game 2 of a doubleheader against Iowa Central Community College on Wednesday, 12-8 in ICCAC action in Fort Dodge, Iowa. The Hawks (21-17, 15-9 ICCAC) fell in Game 1, 9-3. 

 

The Tritons built a strong 3-0 lead after three innings, but the Hawks made a small comeback in the top of the fourth inning, adding two runs. Iowa Central responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning to keep the Hawks searching for answers. 

 

Tyler Monroe (Lincoln, Neb.) went 2-for-4 with a run and a triple. Parker Dorrance (Arvada, Colo.) was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Jeremy Schneider (Lovell, Wyo.) was dealt the loss after tossing three and two-thirds innings. He allowed six earned runs off six hits, while walking five batters and striking out four. 

 

The Hawks responded in Game 2 by taking a 4-1 after the first inning. They went on to add a five spot in the top of fourth. Iowa Central began to put on the pressures by tallying five total runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth. Northeast answered with two runs in the top of the seventh to keep the Tritons from mounting any comeback. 

 

Dorrance went 2-for-3 with four RBI, a double, a home run and a run. Zane Zielinski (Chicago, Ill.) was 2-for-4 with three runs and two walks. Monroe added two doubles and two runs, while Nick Carlson (Kearney, Neb.) had two hits. Clay Beaumont (Tekamah, Neb.) got the nod for his first start on the mound. He threw four innings and allowed four earned runs off two hits. He also struck out five and walked five. Matt Dreher (Blair, Neb.) grabbed the save, tossing three and two-thirds innings. Dreher allowed just an earned run off three hits, while striking out eight. 

 

The Hawks host Iowa Lakes Community College in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.

In other news

