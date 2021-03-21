Northeast Hawks baseball splits home twinbill with North Iowa Area CC

Ten runs in first inning propelled the Northeast Community College baseball team in the first game of a doubleheader over North Iowa Area Community College on Saturday. The Hawks (7-9, 1-1 ICCAC) dismantled the Trojans 12-2, before falling in the second game, 7-5 at Veterans Memorial Park in Norfolk.
Houston Fogelstrom (Omaha, Neb.) took one swing of the bat in the bottom of the first inning and quickly gave the Hawks a 5-0 lead after send the ball over the left-field fence. Cooper Whitt (Knoxville, Tenn.) doubled and Colin Lynam (Springfield, Neb.) hit a two-run homer to give the Hawks a sizeable lead.
Whitt had a solid day at the plate, hitting a home run in the bottom of the third. Nick Carlson (Kearney, Neb.) added a homer in the bottom of the fourth to cap the Hawks’ scoring.
Whitt finished 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs, two RBI, a double, a walk and a home run. Lynam was 2-for-2 with two runs, two RBI, a walk, a stolen base, a double and a home run. Zane Zielinski (Chicago, Ill.) was 2-for-2 with two RBI, a double and a run. Preston Tenney (Parker, Colo.) picked up the win on the mound, tossing five innings, allowing two earned runs of five hits. He struck out nine batters and walked two.
In the final game on Saturday, NIACC jumped out to a 4-2 lead before the Hawks tied the game at 4-4, before taking the lead in the bottom of the fourth. The Hawks’ offense went stagnant as the Trojans added insurance runs in the top of the sixth, seventh and ninth innings.
Tyler Monroe (Lincoln, Neb.) went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two stolen bases a run and an RBI. Lynam also added a double. Dylan Rodgers (Norfolk, Neb.) was straddled with the loss, throwing five innings, while giving up an earned run on six hits. He struck out six and walked one.
The Hawks are back on the diamond in a doubleheader against the Trojans with first pitch at 12 p.m. tomorrow in Norfolk.