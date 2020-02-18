Northeast Hawks baseball splits doubleheader with Neosho Community College of Kansas

The Northeast Community College baseball team scored five runs in the first three innings on Monday to defeat Neosho County Community College, 10-3, before falling 12-2 in the final game of the doubleheader in Chanute, Kan.
In the first game on Monday, the Hawks (5-7) managed to take a 5-1 lead, before adding five more runs in the final two innings to secure the victory over the Panthers.
Colin Lynam (Springfield, Neb.) went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run, while Cooper Whitt (Knoxville, Tenn.) added a triple and two RBI. Caiden Hill (Papillion, Neb.), Derek Botaletto (Omaha, Neb.) and Jayden Sinju (Murray, Utah) each recorded a double.
Chris Mazzini (Parker, Colo.) picked up the win on the mound, tossing four innings, allowing an earned run off three hits, while striking out seven batters and walking four.
The final game of the doubleheader saw the home team plate four runs in the second, four in the third and three more in the fourth to put the game out of reach early.
Whitt went 2-for-4 with a double and a run. Sinju added two hits and two RBI.
Tanner Olmstead (Sioux Falls, S.D.) was dealt the loss after throwing two innings, allowing six earned runs off six hits, while striking out four and walking two.
The Hawks are back on the diamond on Saturday when they square off with Kansas City Kansas Community College at 1 p.m. in a doubleheader in Kansas City, Kan.