Northeast Hawks baseball splits doubleheader with Neosho CC of Kansas

Freshman Nate Zyzda (Sioux City, Iowa) came up big for the Northeast Community College baseball team on Sunday afternoon. Zyzda tossed seven shut-out innings, allowing only two hits, while striking out eight batters and walking two as the Hawks topped Neosho Community College, 1-0 in the first game of a doubleheader in Chanute, Kan.

 

In the final game of the afternoon, the Panthers collected an extra-inning win, thanks to walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth to beat the Hawks, 3-2.

 

The Hawks (4-6) managed to drive in a run in the top of the first inning in the first game of the doubleheader and never looked back. Mills Macek (Blair, Neb.) went 2-for-3, while Brennen Bales (Nebraska City, Neb.) added a double.

 

Houston Fogelstrom (Omaha, Neb.) gave the Hawks a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh after recording his first collegiate home run. The lead was short-lived after Neosho added a run in the seventh and eighth innings to keep the Hawks from gaining any momentum.

 

Preston Tenney (Parker, Colo.) was tagged with the loss after tossing two and two-thirds innings, allowing an earned run off one hit, while striking out three and walking one.

 

The Hawks are back on the diamond at 12 p.m. tomorrow for another doubleheader against Neosho in Chanute.

