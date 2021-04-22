Northeast Hawks baseball splits doubleheader with Iowa Central CC

Parker Dorrance (Arvada, Colo.) went 4-for-4 with three RBI and two runs to power the Northeast Community College baseball team to a 16-6 victory in Game 2 of a doubleheader against Iowa Central Community College on Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
The Hawks (26-18, 20-10 ICCAC) couldn’t get the timely when they needed it the most in Game 1, falling 2-1 in a strong pitching duel.
Preston Tenney (Parker, Colo.) threw a complete-game five-hitter, but it ultimately wasn’t enough as he was tagged with the loss. He allowed an earned run off five hits, while striking out five batters and walking one. Nick Carlson (Kearney, Neb.) went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
The Tritons came out firing first, taking a 2-1 lead, but it wouldn’t last long as the Hawks took a 4-2 lead after three innings. The Hawks used the momentum to push across seven runs in the bottom of the fourth and five more in the bottom half of the fifth.
Maxim Fullerton (Steamboat Springs, Colo.) went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Cooper Whitt (Knoxville, Tenn.) was 2-for-4 with three RBI, two runs and a home run. Colin Lynam (Springfield, Neb.) had three runs and two hits, including a double. Clay Beaumont (Tekamah, Neb.) grabbed the win on the mound, tossing four innings, while allowing three earned runs off four hits. He walked four and struck out two.
The Hawks visit Indian Hills Community College for an ICCAC doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday in Centerville, Iowa.