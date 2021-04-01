Northeast Hawks baseball routs Ellsworth CC in home sweep

The Northeast Community College baseball team cruised to two doubleheader victories on Wednesday over Ellsworth Community College, 10-0 and 10-0 at Veterans Memorial Park in Norfolk. 

 

The Hawks (13-13, 7-5 ICCAC) made quick work in the first game, securing three runs in the bottom of the first inning and finished off the Panthers with five more runs in the bottom of the fourth. 

 

Parker Dorrance (Arvada, Colo.) had one of his best days in a Hawks uniform so far this season, going 3-for-3 with five RBI and two doubles. Colin Lynam (Springfield, Neb.) went 2-for-3 with two runs and a double. Samuel Manwarren (Overland Park, Kan.) and Zane Zielinski (Chicago, Ill.) each added two hits. Chris Mazzini (Parker, Colo.) grabbed the win on the hill, tossing four innings, while allowing just one hit. He struck out nine batters and walked four. 

 

Brandon Nicks (Omaha, Neb.) pitched a solid four innings to earn the win in the final game of the doubleheader. He allowed only one hit and no earned runs. He struck out two and walked two as the Hawks’ offense put on another show late in the game. Northeast managed to plate three runs in the bottom of the third and four in the sixth to keep the momentum rolling.  

 

Maximo DeLeon (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a triple. Colin Lynam and Cade Lynam each had two hits, while Zielinski went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI. 

 

The Hawks hit the road to face Marshalltown Community College in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Friday in Marshalltown, Iowa.

