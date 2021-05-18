Northeast Hawks baseball players receive honors from ICCAC

Preston Tenney (Parker, Colo.), Zane Zielinski (Chicago, Ill.) and Colin Lynam (Springfield, Neb.) were named First Team All-Region recipients, it was announced by the ICCAC on Tuesday. 

 

Tenney led the conference in innings pitched with 55 and strikeouts with 59. He tallied a 4.71 ERA and struck out 91 batters in 86 innings with a 6-8 record in 15 games started. 

 

Zielinski had a stellar first season in a Hawks uniform. He notched seven doubles, three triples and two home runs. He added a .383 batting average and a .479 on-base percentage with 46 RBI and 15 stolen bases. 

 

Lynam was one of the top outfielders in the ICCAC, ranking fourth in hits with 55, third in batting average with a .399 and fourth in total bases with 99. He added 15 doubles, 13 home runs, 56 RBI, 28 walks and 16 stolen bases. He produced a .658 slugging percentage and a .490 on-base percentage. 

 

Sam Manwarren (Overland Park, Kan.) and Parker Dorrance (Arvada, Colo.) earned Second Team All-Region honors. Manwarren was one of the best catchers this season in the conference. He recorded a .339 batting average, with 13 doubles and six home runs. Dorrance hit .333, with a .406 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage, while tallying 17 doubles, four triples and four home runs. He was second on the team with 53 RBI. 

 

Alex Potter (Parker, Colo.) earned Honorable Mention status after tossing 23.2 innings. He went 4-0 with five saves and punched out 41 batters and walked just 12, while recording a 1.52 ERA.  

 

The Hawks end their season with an overall record of 37-24 and a 28-14 ICCAC record. 

Tags

In other news

Wayne State baseball player honored by NSIC

Wayne State baseball player honored by NSIC

Wayne State College junior outfielder Alex Logelin was named to the 2021 NSIC All-Conference Baseball Team announced Tuesday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota and voted on by league coaches.  Logelin received All-NSIC Second Team honors for the second time in three seas…

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Bob Baffert has been temporarily suspended from entering horses at New York racetracks pending an investigation of the failed drug test by Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, Baffert’s ban in New York includes races at Belmont Park with the Belmont Stakes being run on June 5.  The New York …

Northeast Hawks baseball team's season comes to close

Northeast Hawks baseball team's season comes to close

The Northeast Community College baseball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday, falling to Kirkwood Community College, 10-2 in the Region XI Double Elimination Tournament at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. 

Busy local schedule for Monday

Busy local schedule for Monday

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High boys golf team competes in the A-4 District Meet at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island at 9:00 AM and the Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast boys golf squads participate in the C-3 District Meet at Fair Play Golf Course…

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, May 17, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, May 17, 2021

The Utah Jazz have come away with the first overall seed in the NBA playoffs by finishing first in the Western Conference.  Jordan Clarkson scored 33 points and the Jazz completed a 52-20 campaign by hammering the Sacramento Kings, 121-99.  Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 16 rebounds for Uta…