Northeast Hawks baseball players receive honors from ICCAC

Preston Tenney (Parker, Colo.), Zane Zielinski (Chicago, Ill.) and Colin Lynam (Springfield, Neb.) were named First Team All-Region recipients, it was announced by the ICCAC on Tuesday.
Tenney led the conference in innings pitched with 55 and strikeouts with 59. He tallied a 4.71 ERA and struck out 91 batters in 86 innings with a 6-8 record in 15 games started.
Zielinski had a stellar first season in a Hawks uniform. He notched seven doubles, three triples and two home runs. He added a .383 batting average and a .479 on-base percentage with 46 RBI and 15 stolen bases.
Lynam was one of the top outfielders in the ICCAC, ranking fourth in hits with 55, third in batting average with a .399 and fourth in total bases with 99. He added 15 doubles, 13 home runs, 56 RBI, 28 walks and 16 stolen bases. He produced a .658 slugging percentage and a .490 on-base percentage.
Sam Manwarren (Overland Park, Kan.) and Parker Dorrance (Arvada, Colo.) earned Second Team All-Region honors. Manwarren was one of the best catchers this season in the conference. He recorded a .339 batting average, with 13 doubles and six home runs. Dorrance hit .333, with a .406 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage, while tallying 17 doubles, four triples and four home runs. He was second on the team with 53 RBI.
Alex Potter (Parker, Colo.) earned Honorable Mention status after tossing 23.2 innings. He went 4-0 with five saves and punched out 41 batters and walked just 12, while recording a 1.52 ERA.
The Hawks end their season with an overall record of 37-24 and a 28-14 ICCAC record.