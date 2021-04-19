Northeast Hawks baseball now sole leader of first place in ICCAC after doubleheader sweep of Iowa Lakes CC

With a series sweep of Iowa Lakes Community College on Sunday, the Northeast Community College baseball team is now the sole leader of first place in the ICCAC standings. The Hawks (25-17, 19-9 ICCAC) took Game 1 from the Lakers, 11-1 in five innings, before walking off Game 2, 4-3 at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk. 

 

The Hawks led 3-0 in Game 1, before putting up eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.  

 

Tyler Monroe (Lincoln, Neb.) went 3-for-4 with three runs, a double and a home run. Colin Lynam (Springfield, Neb.) was 2-for-3 with three RBI, two runs and two homers. Sam Manwarren (Overland Park, Kan.) was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Cooper Whitt (Knoxville, Tenn.) had two hits, including a double. Jeremy Schneider (Lovell, Wyo.) tossed a complete game, allowing an earned run off six hits. He also struck out seven batters. 

 

It wasn’t easy for the Hawks in Game 2, but they found a way to plate a run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Zane Zielinski (Chicago, Ill.) hit a bunt single, which was ultimately misplayed allowing Monroe to score from second. 

 

Lynam went 2-for-3 with a run and a double, while Nick Carlson (Kearney, Neb.) went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Alex Potter (Parker, Colo.) grabbed the win in relief, throwing one and one-thirds innings, while allowing just a hit and striking out three. 

 

The Hawks welcome Iowa Central Community College for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Norfolk.

