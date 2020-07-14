Northeast Hawks athletes honored

Northeast student-athletes were busy on and off the court this past season as 45 student-athletes received NJCAA All-Academic honors.  Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher for the 2019-20 academic year. 

In addition, the Northeast baseball, women’s basketball, men’s golf, women’s soccer, softball and volleyball teams were each named a 2019-20 NJCAA Academic Team of the Year.  Among the volleyball honorees include Wakefield’s Jessica Borg; Columbus’ Elley Beaver; Stanton’s Elizabeth Christensen & Hannah Heppner; & Wynot’s Julia Eskens.  Honored from the women’s basketball team are Laurel’s Lorna Maxon & Howells’ Macey Kulhanek.  Receiving honors from the softball team were Norfolk’s Vada Kruse & Schuyler’s Kaylea Bailey.  Also honored was Scribner’s Ben Moxness from the men’s basketball team.

