Northeast CC's Berryman named ICCAC & NJCAA Division II Softball Player of the Week

Northeast Hawks softball’s Maggie Berryman was named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference DII Softball Player of the Week and NJCAA DII Softball Player of the Week today.
In her first eight plate appearances, the Norfolk native, collected six hits in a doubleheader against Central Community College. In the first game of the doubleheader, Berryman went 2-3 with a home run and a triple, while collecting a walk, a run and two RBI. In the final game on Saturday, the sophomore went 4-5 with a double, a home run. Berryman also added seven RBI, while scoring twice in a 13-8 win for the Hawks.