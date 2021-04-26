Northeast baseball battles on the road in Iowa

The Northeast Community College baseball team split a doubleheader with Indian Hills Community College on Saturday, 3-2 and 15-3, before falling twice on Sunday, 2-0 and 8-6 in Centerville, Iowa.
In Game 1 on Saturday, the Hawks (27-21, 21-13 ICCAC) needed only three runs to defeat the Warriors, which all came in the top of the fourth inning.
Maxim Fullerton (Steamboat Springs, Colo.) went 2-for-3 with two RBI, while Zane Zielinski (Chicago, Ill.) was 2-for-3 with a run, a triple and an RBI. Jeremy Schneider (Lovell, Wyo.) was the winning pitcher of record. The righty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs off five hits. Matt Dreher (Blair, Neb.) was credited with the save.
In the finale, the Hawks had a tough time scoring runs after the Warriors tallied nine runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Nick Carlson (Kearney, Neb.) went 3-for-3 with two runs, while Parker Dorrance (Arvada, Colo.) had a triple. Christian Carew (Parker, Colo.) tossed five and two-thirds innings, allowing two earned runs off six hits. He struck out five and walked four to suffer the loss on the hill.
In Game 1 on Sunday, the Hawks came close as both teams had strong-pitching performances. Preston Tenney (Parker, Colo.) threw six innings, but was ultimately dealt the loss after allowing two earned runs off six hits. Tyler Monroe (Lincoln, Neb.) went 2-for-4 with a double.
The Hawks took an early 3-0 lead until the Warriors clawed back to add three runs in the bottom of the third and two more in the bottom of the fourth to keep the Hawks at bay. Northeast managed to add two runs in the top of the ninth, but it wasn’t enough to salvage the split.
Colin Lynam (Springfield, Neb.) went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a double and a walk. Monroe was 2-for-5 with two runs and a double, while Zielinski had two hits. Clay Beaumont (Tekamah, Neb.) was dealt the loss on the mound. He threw three and one-thirds innings, giving up four earned runs off five hits.
The Hawks look to get back to their winning ways when they host Des Moines Area Community College for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Park in Norfolk.