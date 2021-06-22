North Carolina State and Stanford are winners at the College World Series on Monday

Terrell Tatum’s fifth-inning home run spoiled a dominant performance by national strikeout leader Jack Leiter and allowed North Carolina State to take control of its College World Series bracket with a 1-0 win over Vanderbilt at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.
Leiter and Wolfpack starter Sam Highfill dueled most of the evening with Leiter striking out 15 in eight innings and Highfill limiting the Commodores to two hits through 7 1/3. Leiter matched the 15 strikeouts by Mississippi State’s Will Bodnar against Texas on Sunday, which was the most by a pitcher in a nine-inning CWS game in 25 years. Leiter leads the nation with 171.
Brock Jones homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead one of Stanford’s most productive offensive performances of the season in a 14-5 victory over Arizona in their College World Series elimination game. The Cardinal got their bats cranked up again after losing to North Carolina State on Saturday. They also got payback for the 20-2 beatdown they took from their Pac-12 rival May 8. Stanford led 10-0 in the fourth inning and tacked on four more runs in the seventh to assure itself of extending its first CWS appearance since 2008 at least two more days. In games today, Texas faces Tennessee in a 1:00 elimination game and Mississippi State plays Virginia at 6:00.