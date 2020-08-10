Norfolk's Luke Kluver to compete in today's 120th U.S. Amateur Championship

Norfolk’s Luke Kluver will be among the 264 players competing today in the six-day 120th U.S. Amateur Championship at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon. 

The Bandon Dunes and Bandon Trails courses will be used for the stroke-play portion of the competition, with Bandon Dunes serving as the match-play venue.  The U.S. Amateur Championship is the oldest USGA championship, with its first event in 1895.  Since the inaugural event, the U.S. Amateur has enjoyed an illustrious history of great champions, including Bob Jones, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods.  Kluver, who tees off at 9:00 CDT, last competed on July 30th at the Western Amateur at Carmel, Indiana.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 10, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 10, 2020

The Power Five conference commissioners met to discuss the growing concern over whether the coming college football season will be played.  And players took to social media to urge leaders to let them play.  Several sources have indicated to ESPN that Big Ten presidents, following a meeting …

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, August 7, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, August 7, 2020

Jason Day opened the PGA Championship with a bogey-free round of 5-under 65 at the TPC Harding Park.  He’s tied with Brendon Todd.  Right behind was Brooks Koepka, going after a third straight PGA Championship title.  Koepka, who is one of nine golfers that are one shot back at 4-under 66, h…

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 6, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 6, 2020

The PGA Championship gets started today at the TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.  The course plays 7,251 yards on the scorecard, much longer at sea level and in the heavy air of a marine layer from the Pacific.  This is the first time Harding Park has hosted a major and the second straight …