Norfolk's Luke Kluver to compete in today's 120th U.S. Amateur Championship

Norfolk’s Luke Kluver will be among the 264 players competing today in the six-day 120th U.S. Amateur Championship at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.
The Bandon Dunes and Bandon Trails courses will be used for the stroke-play portion of the competition, with Bandon Dunes serving as the match-play venue. The U.S. Amateur Championship is the oldest USGA championship, with its first event in 1895. Since the inaugural event, the U.S. Amateur has enjoyed an illustrious history of great champions, including Bob Jones, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods. Kluver, who tees off at 9:00 CDT, last competed on July 30th at the Western Amateur at Carmel, Indiana.