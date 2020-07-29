Norfolk's Luke Kluver three shots off the lead after first day of Western Amateur

Norfolk’s Luke Kluver shot a (-1) 71 on the opening day of the Western Amateur at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana. 

There is a five-way tie on top of the leaderboard at (-4) 68.  25 golfers are separated by three shots.  The 118th Western Amateur was first held in 1899 and features one of the deepest and strongest fields in amateur golf as well as the game’s most grueling format.  It is the world’s third oldest amateur championship behind the British Amateur (1885) and the U.S. Amateur (1895), and attracts top-ranked golfers from around the world.  Kluver’s last action was July 16th at the Southern Amateur Championship in Texas where he failed to make the cut.

