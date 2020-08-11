Norfolk's Luke Kluver shoots (+2) 73 on opening day of U.S. Amateur Championship

Norfolk’s Luke Kluver was among the 264 players competing yesterday in the six-day 120th U.S. Amateur Championship at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.
Kluver carded a (+2) 73 on the opening day on the Bandon Trails course. He is ten strokes behind leader McClure Meissner’s (-8) 65. Meissner owns a one-stroke lead. The U.S. Amateur Championship is the oldest USGA championship, with its first event in 1895. Since the inaugural event, the U.S. Amateur has enjoyed an illustrious history of great champions, including Bob Jones, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods.