Norfolk's Luke Kluver shoots (+2) 73 on opening day of U.S. Amateur Championship

Norfolk’s Luke Kluver was among the 264 players competing yesterday in the six-day 120th U.S. Amateur Championship at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon. 

Kluver carded a (+2) 73 on the opening day on the Bandon Trails course.  He is ten strokes behind leader McClure Meissner’s (-8) 65.  Meissner owns a one-stroke lead.  The U.S. Amateur Championship is the oldest USGA championship, with its first event in 1895.  Since the inaugural event, the U.S. Amateur has enjoyed an illustrious history of great champions, including Bob Jones, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods.

In other news

Summit League postpones falls sports; UNO affected

The Summit League President's Council voted unanimously yesterday to postpone the regular season and championships for the fall sports of men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer and volleyball to the spring of 2021. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, August 11, 2020

ESPN reports that Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said yesterday that the Cornhuskers are prepared to play this upcoming season -- even if it's outside the Big Ten.  "We're a proud member of the Big Ten," Frost said during a Zoom teleconference with reporters. "We want to play a Big Ten …

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 10, 2020

The Power Five conference commissioners met to discuss the growing concern over whether the coming college football season will be played.  And players took to social media to urge leaders to let them play.  Several sources have indicated to ESPN that Big Ten presidents, following a meeting …

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, August 7, 2020

Jason Day opened the PGA Championship with a bogey-free round of 5-under 65 at the TPC Harding Park.  He’s tied with Brendon Todd.  Right behind was Brooks Koepka, going after a third straight PGA Championship title.  Koepka, who is one of nine golfers that are one shot back at 4-under 66, h…