Norfolk's Lance Lawson still alive and kicking in the 54th Nebraska Match Play Championship

The first two rounds of matches were completed and eight players remain at the 54th Nebraska Match Play Championship at Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg, including the top seed Nate Vontz of Lincoln, who has not cooled off.  Vontz won both his Round of 32 match and Round of 16 match. 

Regarding area golfers in the Round of 32, Atkinson’s Mason Hale was a 2 up winner, Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer lost 3 & 2, Norfolk’s Lance Lawson won his match 1 up, Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes was a 2 & 1 winner, and Norfolk’s Jake Kluver dropped his Round of 32 match 1 up.  In the Round of 16, Hale lost 4 & 2, Heimes fell 1 up, and Lawson was a 4 & 3 winner.  Lawson will face Omaha’s Andy Sajevic in the quarterfinals this morning.

