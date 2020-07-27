Norfolk's Kluver to compete in Western Amateur

Norfolk’s Luke Kluver will be competing today in the first day of the five-day Western Amateur at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana. 

The 118th Western Amateur was first held in 1899 and features one of the deepest and strongest fields in amateur golf as well as the game’s most grueling format.  It is the world’s third oldest amateur championship behind the British Amateur (1885) and the U.S. Amateur (1895), and attracts top-ranked golfers from around the world.  Past Western Amateur champions include Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.  Kluver’s last action was July 16th at the Southern Amateur Championship in Texas where he failed to make the cut.

