Norfolk's Kluver five shots off the pace after first day of Southern Amateur Championship

Norfolk’s Luke Kluver will be competing in the second day of the four-day Southern Amateur Championship at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas today. 

He shot a (+2) 74 yesterday.  Aman Gupta of North Carolina and William Mouw of California are tied for the clubhouse lead at (-3) 69.  They have a one-stroke advantage.  The field of 156 players includes some of the best college players and juniors in the nation.  The 54-hole event continues today with a cut to the top 66 players.  Kluver is coming off a championship in the 53rd Nebraska Match Play Championship on June 26.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 16, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 16, 2020

The fall athletics season has been postponed to spring at Northeast Community College due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and all winter sports competition will begin in January with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April.  This includes men's and women's basket…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 15, 2020

ESPN reports the NFL and NFL Players Association continue to negotiate terms for a return to work, and players are requesting financial backing in case they decide to sit out the season.  Among the requests in the players' recent proposal to the league, according to a source involved:  An op…