Norfolk's Kluver five shots off the pace after first day of Southern Amateur Championship

Norfolk’s Luke Kluver will be competing in the second day of the four-day Southern Amateur Championship at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas today.
He shot a (+2) 74 yesterday. Aman Gupta of North Carolina and William Mouw of California are tied for the clubhouse lead at (-3) 69. They have a one-stroke advantage. The field of 156 players includes some of the best college players and juniors in the nation. The 54-hole event continues today with a cut to the top 66 players. Kluver is coming off a championship in the 53rd Nebraska Match Play Championship on June 26.