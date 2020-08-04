Norfolk's Jake Kluver to represent state in 35th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup Matches

The 35th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup Matches will return to a familiar site when Prairie Dunes Country Club will become the first club to host the event three times. 

The club in Hutchinson, Kansas is schedule to host the matches today through Thursday, after previously hosting in 2010 and 1990.  Nebraska won both times at Prairie Dunes, and has held the cup the past two years, following a seven-year streak for Kansas.  In the overall series, Kansas now leads 19-15.  Amongst the competitors for Nebraska includes Norfolk’s Jake Kluver, York’s Reed Malleck, Grand Island’s Marcus Eriksen, Lincoln’s Jason Kolbas, Elkhorn’s Luke Gutschewski, and Omaha’s Christopher Atkinson, Josh Kramer, and Charlie Zielinski.

