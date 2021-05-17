Norfolk's Heimes & Klein qualify for Boys State Golf Championship next week at Norfolk Country Club

Norfolk High competed in today’s A-4 Boys District Golf Meet at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island. 

Omaha Creighton Prep was the champion with a 305, Grand Island finished second at 321, and Papillion La Vista South got third at 327.  Those three teams qualified for the Class ‘A’ State Championship next week at Norfolk Country Club.  The Panthers missed out as a team on the Championship by one stroke after shooting a 328.  They finished fourth in the eight-team competition.  Omaha Creighton Prep’s Luke Strako earned medalist honors after shooting a 74.  Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes and Carson Klein qualified for the State Championship as individuals.  Heimes carded a 75 to place fourth and Klein shot a 77 to finish sixth.

Individual Qualifiers:

1. Luke Strako (11), Creighton Preparatory School, 74

2. Jacob Boor (12), Creighton Preparatory School, 74

3. Richard Orth (12), Omaha Burke, 75

4. Isaac Heimes (12), Norfolk, 75

5. Mason Burger (12), Papillion-La Vista South, 77

6. Carson Klein (12), Norfolk, 77

7. Marcus Holling (11), Grand Island, 77

8. Theodore Peterson (10), Creighton Preparatory School, 77

9. Henry Kosmicki (11), Grand Island, 79

10. Rex Soulliere (12), Creighton Preparatory School, 80

T10. Lucas Mccann (12), Papillion-La Vista South, 80

Qualifying Teams:

Creighton Preparatory School, 305

Coach: Matt Rasgorshek

Jacob Boor (12), 74

Luke Strako (11), 74

Theodore Peterson (10), 77

Rex Soulliere (12), 80

Zachary McCormack (10), 81

Grand Island, 321

Coach: Jamie Kuebler

Marcus Holling (11), 77

Henry Kosmicki (11), 79

Prestin Vilai (9), 82

Jared Lehechka (11), 83

Ayden Kenkel (12), 85

Papillion-La Vista South, 327

Coach: Dale Savington

Mason Burger (12), 77

Lucas Mccann (12), 80

Joshua D'Ercole (12), 82

Owen Smith (12), 88

Robert Harper (11), 95

Final Team Scores:

Creighton Preparatory School, 305

Grand Island, 321

Papillion-La Vista South, 327

Norfolk, 328

Omaha Burke, 370

Omaha Central, 397

Bellevue East, 470

Omaha South, 538

