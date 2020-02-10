Norfolk wrestling team finishes fourth at State Duals; turns attention toward districts

The Norfolk High wrestling team finished fourth at the State Dual Championships at Kearney last Saturday. 

It was the first time the Panthers had qualified for the event since 2016 and the first time they brought a trophy back to Norfolk.  They beat Omaha Burke 45-30 in the opening round, lost to Millard South 60-10 in the semifinals, and dropped the third place match to Grand Island 45-29.  Austin Miller recorded a 3-0 record, pinning all three opponents in the first period.  This season, Norfolk has won titles at Fremont, the Nebraska Invitational Dual Team Championships, and Sioux City East.  They have also earned a third place and three fourth place finishes.  The Panthers, who are currently 25-5 in duals, turns their attention to the A-3 District Meet hosted by Papillion La Vista on Saturday.  Columbus, Fremont, Millard West, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Central, Omaha Northwest, and Papillion La Vista are the other competitors in the tournament.

