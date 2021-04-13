Norfolk soccer teams split respective matches with Lincoln Pius X

The Norfolk boys soccer squad beat Lincoln Pius X on the road yesterday 3-2. They improve to 6-5 on the season.
Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Panthers tallied three goals in the second half courtesy of Arturo Castro, Brett Reestman, and Ben Schoenherr. Castro and Schoenherr also assisted on goals. Andrew Cudmore had seven saves in goal, including a penalty kick, and a save, to secure the win. The Panther JV also won their match 3-2.
The Norfolk girls dropped a 3-0 home match to Lincoln Pius X. The Lady Panthers are now 3-7 on the season. The Lady Panther JV lost their match 8-0.