Norfolk semipro football team to open season on Saturday evening

The Tri-State Tridents semipro football team from Norfolk, a member of the United Champions Football League, visits the Nebraska Bobcats this evening at 5:30 in Omaha. 

The 1-0 Tridents, who routed the Midwest RedHawks 30-0 in a preseason game in Omaha on May 1st, have 49 players on the roster with 13 from the Northeast Nebraska area.  The remaining road docket includes games with the Nebraska Bobcats, the Iowa Warhawks, the Omaha Stockmen, the Midwest Titans, and the Chillicothe Swarm of Missouri.  The Tridents will have home games versus the Iowa Warhawks on June 26th, the Omaha Stockmen on July 10th, the East Iowa Storm on July 24th, and the Nebraska Bobcats on July 31st.  The Trident coach is Jacob Rath, the owner and general manager is TJ Ketelsen, and the assistant general manager is Dylan Moore.

