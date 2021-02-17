Norfolk Panthers advance four wrestlers to semifinals after first day of State Championships

The Norfolk High wrestling team currently sits in fifth place after the first day of the Class 'A' Wrestling State Championships at CHI Health Center Omaha.
The Panthers had four wrestlers advance to the semifinals on Thursday in Jesse Lewis (106); Jake Licking (145); Josh Licking (160); & Austin Miller (170). They went 2-0 on Wednesday. Gavin Van Driel (113); Weston Godfrey (132); & Brayden Heffner (285) remain alive in consolation matches. Calvin Empkey (120); Dylan Busch (126); Jake Hoffman (138); & Joel Mercado (220) have been eliminated.
A Team Scores
A106
Jesse Lewis (30-3) placed 6th and scored 10.5 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) 30-3 won by fall over Enrique Haynes (Millard West) 22-5 (Fall 3:25)
- Quarterfinal - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) 30-3 won by tech fall over Dominic Martinez (Papillion-LaVista) 21-12 (TF-1.5 6:00 (18-2))
A113
Gavin Van Driel (24-8) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) 24-8 won by decision over Joshua Shaner (Lincoln Northeast) 28-10 (Dec 6-2)
- Quarterfinal - Adrian Bice (Columbus) 23-4 won by decision over Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) 24-8 (Dec 11-4)
- Cons. Round 2 - Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) 24-8 won by decision over Gino Rettele (Millard South) 25-14 (Dec 6-3)
A120
Calvin Empkey (20-18) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Gabriel Grice (Bellevue East) 16-1 won by fall over Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) 20-18 (Fall 2:59)
- Cons. Round 1 - Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) 20-18 won by fall over Cameron Gable (Papillion-LaVista South) 13-25 (Fall 1:29)
- Cons. Round 2 - Julio Reyes (Omaha Burke) 25-2 won by major decision over Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) 20-18 (MD 17-4)
A126
Dylan Busch (22-18) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Blake Cushing (Grand Island) 36-1 won by tech fall over Dylan Busch (Norfolk) 22-18 (TF-1.5 4:00 (20-2))
- Cons. Round 1 - Jordan Bobier (Papillion-LaVista) 29-6 won by fall over Dylan Busch (Norfolk) 22-18 (Fall 1:31)
A132
Weston Godfrey (27-6) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) 27-6 won by fall over Jasper Sobetski (Creighton Prep) 5-25 (Fall 1:03)
- Quarterfinal - Landan McLaughlin (Lincoln Southwest) 29-2 won by decision over Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) 27-6 (Dec 6-1)
- Cons. Round 2 - Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) 27-6 won by fall over Jose Hinz (Lincoln Southeast) 24-14 (Fall 3:50)
A138
Jake Hoffman (18-16) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Darian Diaz (North Platte) 46-4 won by fall over Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) 18-16 (Fall 1:43)
- Cons. Round 1 - Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) 18-16 won by fall over Connor Dillavou (Lincoln North Star) 13-29 (Fall 2:27)
- Cons. Round 2 - Ian Rudner (Papillion-LaVista) 37-3 won by decision over Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) 18-16 (Dec 10-6)
A145
Jacob Licking (20-4) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Licking (Norfolk) 20-4 won by fall over Alex Korte (Columbus) 21-12 (Fall 3:16)
- Quarterfinal - Jacob Licking (Norfolk) 20-4 won by fall over Ian Mendoza (Lincoln Southeast) 36-9 (Fall 3:08)
A160
Joshua Licking (30-0) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Joshua Licking (Norfolk) 30-0 won by fall over Tavian Thomas (Omaha Westside) 15-19 (Fall 0:43)
- Quarterfinal - Joshua Licking (Norfolk) 30-0 won by major decision over Drew Loosvelt (Columbus) 10-4 (MD 10-0)
A170
Austin Miller (17-3) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Austin Miller (Norfolk) 17-3 won by fall over JJ Latenser (Millard South) 25-17 (Fall 2:32)
- Quarterfinal - Austin Miller (Norfolk) 17-3 won by decision over Cameron Cunningham (Gretna) 23-7 (Dec 5-2)
A220
Joel Mercado (3-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Noah Sprieck (Lincoln Southwest) 31-1 won by fall over Joel Mercado (Norfolk) 3-13 (Fall 0:26)
- Cons. Round 1 - Kaden Johnson (Papillion-LaVista) 20-8 won by fall over Joel Mercado (Norfolk) 3-13 (Fall 0:58)
A285
Brayden Heffner (32-4) place is unknown and scored 5.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) 32-4 won by fall over Sam Sledge (Creighton Prep) 14-17 (Fall 2:45)
- Quarterfinal - Nolan Olafson (Millard South) 30-8 won by decision over Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) 32-4 (Dec 4-2)
- Cons. Round 2 - Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) 32-4 won by decision over Caden Johnson (Kearney) 21-19 (Dec 4-0)