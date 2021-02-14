Norfolk Panther wrestling team wins A-4 District Tournament; 11 wrestlers to compete at State Championships

The Norfolk Panther wrestling team will send eleven athletes to the State Championships in Omaha this week after winning the A-4 District Meet at Omaha Central. Norfolk totaled 187 points winning the event by 29 points. District Champions included Jesse Lewis (106); Weston Godfrey (132); Josh Licking (160); Austin Miller (170); & Brayden Heffner (285). Jacob Licking (145) was second. Gavin Van Driel (113) & Calvin Empkey (120) got third. Dylan Busch (126); Jake Hoffman (138); & Joel Mercado (220) were fourth.
Team Scores
1
Norfolk
187.0
2
Lincoln East
158.0
3
Kearney
150.0
4
Elkhorn South
118.0
5
Lincoln Pius X
109.0
6
Omaha Central
64.5
7
Omaha Bryan
55.0
8
Omaha Benson
23.0
106
Jesse Lewis (28-3) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) 28-3 won by fall over Clint Schumacher (Elkhorn South) 20-27 (Fall 1:01)
- Semifinal - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) 28-3 won by fall over Gabe Turman (Lincoln East) 28-3 (Fall 5:47)
- 1st Place Match - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) 28-3 won by decision over Mohamud Abdi (Omaha Bryan) 36-3 (Dec 2-0)
113
Gavin Van Driel (22-7) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) 22-7 won by fall over Kieran McGlynn (Elkhorn South) 21-20 (Fall 4:00)
- Semifinal - Brandon Baustert (Lincoln East) 16-0 won by major decision over Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) 22-7 (MD 15-2)
- Cons. Semi - Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) 22-7 received a bye () (Bye)
- 3rd Place Match - Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) 22-7 won by fall over Kieran McGlynn (Elkhorn South) 21-20 (Fall 1:37)
120
Calvin Empkey (19-16) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) 19-16 won by decision over Ethan Lawrence (Kearney) 26-14 (Dec 9-5)
- Semifinal - Keith Smith (Lincoln East) 21-2 won by tech fall over Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) 19-16 (TF-1.5 4:26 (25-7))
- Cons. Semi - Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) 19-16 won by fall over Ross Bratetic (Omaha Bryan) 20-13 (Fall 2:23)
- 3rd Place Match - Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) 19-16 won by fall over Ethan Lawrence (Kearney) 26-14 (Fall 3:00)
126
Dylan Busch (22-16) placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Dylan Busch (Norfolk) 22-16 won by major decision over Daniel Walters (Elkhorn South) 23-18 (MD 12-3)
- Semifinal - Case Jurgens (Lincoln East) 20-9 won by fall over Dylan Busch (Norfolk) 22-16 (Fall 1:19)
- Cons. Semi - Dylan Busch (Norfolk) 22-16 won by fall over Shee Ler (Omaha Benson) 14-13 (Fall 0:56)
- 3rd Place Match - Yusuf Mohamud (Omaha Bryan) 28-16 won by fall over Dylan Busch (Norfolk) 22-16 (Fall 3:59)
132
Weston Godfrey (25-5) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) 25-5 won by fall over Kevin Boston (Omaha Central) 7-13 (Fall 0:48)
- Semifinal - Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) 25-5 won by fall over Samuel Webster (Elkhorn South) 21-20 (Fall 2:34)
- 1st Place Match - Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) 25-5 won by fall over Cisco Rivas (Kearney) 9-6 (Fall 1:15)
138
Jake Hoffman (17-14) placed 4th and scored 7.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) 17-14 won by decision over Angel Reyes (Omaha Bryan) 22-18 (Dec 12-5)
- Semifinal - Nic Swift (Lincoln East) 24-6 won by tech fall over Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) 17-14 (TF-1.5 4:32 (18-2))
- Cons. Semi - Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) 17-14 won by decision over Ethan Kowalek (Kearney) 11-26 (Dec 7-2)
- 3rd Place Match - Luke Andres (Lincoln Pius X) 25-5 won by major decision over Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) 17-14 (MD 14-1)
145
Jacob Licking (18-4) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Jacob Licking (Norfolk) 18-4 won by fall over Jordon Boyles (Elkhorn South) 18-23 (Fall 3:41)
- Semifinal - Jacob Licking (Norfolk) 18-4 won by decision over Chris Kueny (Omaha Central) 22-7 (Dec 7-3)
- 1st Place Match - Beau Hostler (Kearney) 31-5 won by decision over Jacob Licking (Norfolk) 18-4 (Dec 5-1)
152
Kayden Kettler (14-7) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Kayden Kettler (Norfolk) 14-7 won by major decision over Shawn Clark (Elkhorn South) 24-16 (MD 14-1)
- Semifinal - Deon Davis (Omaha Central) 24-2 won by fall over Kayden Kettler (Norfolk) 14-7 (Fall 1:45)
- Cons. Semi - Collin Miigerl (Lincoln East) 15-16 won by major decision over Kayden Kettler (Norfolk) 14-7 (MD 13-1)
160
Joshua Licking (28-0) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Joshua Licking (Norfolk) 28-0 won by fall over Ah Kaw Kuh Wah (Omaha Benson) 5-23 (Fall 0:01)
- Semifinal - Joshua Licking (Norfolk) 28-0 won by fall over Chase Kammerer (Lincoln East) 24-9 (Fall 1:25)
- 1st Place Match - Joshua Licking (Norfolk) 28-0 won by fall over Ayden Welch (Elkhorn South) 32-9 (Fall 5:02)
170
Austin Miller (15-3) placed 1st and scored 23.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Austin Miller (Norfolk) 15-3 won by major decision over Jacob Odell (Lincoln East) 17-16 (MD 15-1)
- Semifinal - Austin Miller (Norfolk) 15-3 won by fall over Cole Neimi (Elkhorn South) 28-15 (Fall 3:41)
- 1st Place Match - Austin Miller (Norfolk) 15-3 won by fall over Sam Andres (Lincoln Pius X) 23-7 (Fall 3:51)
182
Caleb Kuhn (13-15) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Dontae Thomas (Lincoln Pius X) 22-8 won by fall over Caleb Kuhn (Norfolk) 13-15 (Fall 4:31)
- Cons. Round 1 - Caleb Kuhn (Norfolk) 13-15 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Semi - Carter Abels (Kearney) 23-6 won by fall over Caleb Kuhn (Norfolk) 13-15 (Fall 3:43)
195
Jackson Bos (19-13) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Jackson Bos (Norfolk) 19-13 won by fall over Riley Johnson (Kearney) 9-18 (Fall 3:31)
- Semifinal - Jacob Schoenauer (Omaha Bryan) 34-9 won by decision over Jackson Bos (Norfolk) 19-13 (Dec 6-4)
- Cons. Semi - Matt Bohy (Lincoln Pius X) 2-3 won by decision over Jackson Bos (Norfolk) 19-13 (Dec 3-2)
220
Joel Mercado (3-11) placed 4th and scored 6.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Ben Uhl (Elkhorn South) 30-9 won by fall over Joel Mercado (Norfolk) 3-11 (Fall 1:22)
- Cons. Round 1 - Joel Mercado (Norfolk) 3-11 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Semi - Joel Mercado (Norfolk) 3-11 won by decision over Axel Lyman (Lincoln East) 9-16 (Dec 3-2)
- 3rd Place Match - Ethan Bosland (Lincoln Pius X) 8-2 won by fall over Joel Mercado (Norfolk) 3-11 (Fall 0:50)
285
Brayden Heffner (30-3) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) 30-3 won by fall over Brendan McGlothlin (Lincoln East) 8-23 (Fall 0:52)
- Semifinal - Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) 30-3 won by decision over Fabian Reid (Omaha Bryan) 24-18 (Dec 4-2)
- 1st Place Match - Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) 30-3 won by decision over Chase Emsick (Elkhorn South) 29-9 (Dec 3-2)