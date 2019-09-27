Norfolk Panther football rallies past Omaha South

The Norfolk High football team won their second game in a row to improve to 2-3 on the season after rallying past Omaha South last night 31-28 at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field.
In a game heard on 106 KIX, Brayden Splater scored on a 48 yard touchdown run with 4:37 remaining in the fourth quarter as the Panthers rallied from a 28-14 deficit with just under 3:30 left in the third quarter to earn the win. Splater ran for 143 yards off 16 carries and the score. Defensively, he also had four tackles and a fumble recovery. Teammate Jace Monday scampered for 80 yards off nine carries and a 41 yard TD run with 3:22 left in the third quarter to start the comeback. He also threw for 162 yards off 16-29 passing. Tanner Thompson added two first half touchdown runs in the win. The Packers’ Christiano Barrientos threw for 295 yards off 13-23 passing with four TD passes. Tyrece Griggs caught two of those scores in the first quarter as part of his 158 receiving yards off four catches. Teammate Ja’Dyn McGary had six catches for 114 yards and a touchdown. Norfolk linebacker Justin Johnson recorded 13 tackles and an interception and teammate Cole Long had eleven stops. Omaha South, who drops to 2-1, totaled 428 yards of offense compared to Norfolk’s 402.