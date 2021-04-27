Norfolk Panther baseball routs Wayne

The Norfolk High baseball team routed Wayne yesterday at home 10-0. They improve to 9-15 on the season. The Panther JV also won their game over Wayne 13-0.
The Norfolk High girls tennis team competed in yesterday’s Millard West Invitational.
Jarrod Dyson doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 to complete a four-game sweep on the road for the first time in nearly 22 years. The Royals have won a season-high five straight and own the best record in the America…
The Nebraska volleyball team has dropped from fourth to sixth in the final American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings.
Creighton men’s basketball has hired Ryan Miller and Jalen Courtney-Williams as assistant coaches.
Scoring was even more difficult during the final round of the 20th Nebraska Four-Ball Championship at The Players Club in Omaha yesterday, and Omaha's Cole Grandfield and Ryan Turek won the fourth straight playoff at the championship.
An eight-run fourth inning propelled #20 Minnesota State to a 13-3 win in seven innings over Wayne State College in Northern Sun Conference baseball Sunday afternoon at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne. The visiting Mavericks completed a three-game weekend sweep, improving MSU to …
The Northeast Community College softball team fell to Indian Hills Community College on Saturday, 17-6 and 21-5 at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk.
Sophomore starting pitcher Sloan Cooksey fired her second straight complete game win in the opener and then came on in the second game for two innings of relief to pick up another win as Wayne State notched a 4-1 and 7-5 Northern Sun Conference softball sweep over MSU Moorhead Sunday afterno…