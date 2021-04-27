Norfolk Panther baseball routs Wayne

The Norfolk High baseball team routed Wayne yesterday at home 10-0.  They improve to 9-15 on the season.  The Panther JV also won their game over Wayne 13-0.

 
                 1   2   3   4   5   R   H   E
Wayne      0   0   0   0   0   0    3    5
Norfolk      6   1   1   0   2  10   7    1
 
WP: Brody Konz (5 IP, 3 Hits, 0 Runs, 5 K)
Andrew Papstein (2 for 3, 3 Runs, 1 RBI, 1 SB)
Grant Colligan (1 for 2, 1 Run, 2 RBI)
Dustin Brenden (1 for 3, 3 Runs, 2 SB)
Hudson Waldow (1 for 3, 1 Run, 2 RBI)
Jeht Stateler (1 for 3, 2 RBI)
Jack Borgmann (1 for 3)
 
Dustin Brenden tied the school record for stolen bases in a career with 18. Norfolk set the school record for stolen bases in a season with 52. The old record was 49 set in 2018.
 
Norfolk is now 9-15 on the season and has won 6 of their last 7 games.

