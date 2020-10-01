Norfolk High's Schmidt is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Taylor Schmidt of the Norfolk High softball team.
In the past week, she went 10-16 at the plate for a .625 batting average with three doubles, a triple, and a home run. Of the five opponents, three are ranked in the top ten in the state. This season, Schmidt is hitting .452 with 42 hits, ten doubles, three triples, eight home runs, and 27 RBI. She was nominated by Coach Derek Siedschlag. Congratulations to Taylor Schmidt of the Norfolk High softball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.