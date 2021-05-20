Norfolk High's King is Class 'A' Long Jump State Champion; State Track & Field Championships in progress

The State Track & Field Championships got underway yesterday at Burke Stadium in Omaha with Classes ‘A’ & ‘D’ competition.
In highlights regarding Norfolk High athletes, Shon King is the Class ‘A’ State Champion in the Long Jump with a leap of 23’2.5. He won the event by 4.5. King is the first Norfolk Male State Champion since Jake Long (300 Hurdles) in 2017. Taylor Stoltz won gold in the 2018 Girls High Jump. Nealy Brummond tied for second place in the Pole Vault and the Lady Panther 4X800 relay finished eighth. Tyler Sellin qualified for today’s finals of the 110 Hurdles and Amaya Williams qualified for today’s finals of the 100 Hurdles. The Norfolk boys are currently tied for sixth place with ten points while the girls are in tenth place with eight points. Northeast Nebraska athletes winning events yesterday included Stuart’s Austin Dvorak (‘D’ Boys HJ); Osmond (‘D’ Boys 3200 Relay); & Humphrey St. Francis (‘D’ Girls 3200 Relay). The Championships continue today as Class ‘D’ resumes at 9:00 AM and Class ‘A’ resumes at 3:00. Competing for Norfolk High today are Amaya Williams (100 H); Carly Ries (HJ); Makenna Skiff (Discus); Agdaly Sanchez (Discus); Abby Ruda (800); Tyler Sellin (110 H); Daylin Mallory (Shot Put); Cole Uzzel (800); & Isaac Ochoa (1600). Classes ‘B’ & ‘C’ will hold their event on Friday & Saturday. We’ll have reports throughout each day on 106 KIX & 97.5 KEXL.