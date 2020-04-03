NORFOLK - Norfolk High’s head basketball coach has resigned from his teaching and coaching duties.
According to a press release from Activities Director Ben Reis, Tony Siske’s resignation will become official pending school board approval, and the search for his replacement is underway.
Siske led Norfolk High to the 2017 Class A Boys State Basketball Championship. His four-year record was 55-45.
“Norfolk High School is thankful for Coach Siske’s leadership during the past four years. His efforts and commitment are greatly appreciated. I wish him all the best as he enters the next chapter of his teaching and coaching career" Reis said.