Norfolk High's Harthoorn is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Annika Harthoorn of the Norfolk High girls swim team.
She led the team to the best finish in school history at the State Championships with a fourth place finish. Harthoorn was crowned the state champion in the 100 Butterfly and placed third in the 100 Backstroke. She was also the Heartland Athletic Conference champion in the 100 Backstroke. Harthoorn was also a part of the third place 200 Medley relay that broke the school record. She leaves her swim career with two state titles, two school records individually and is a part of all three relay records. She was nominated by Coach Dave Nelson. Congratulations to Annika Harthoorn of the Norfolk High girls swim team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.