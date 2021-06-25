Norfolk High's Erwin & Lammers named interim Activities Director & Assistant Activities Director respectively

Norfolk Public Schools has announced interim plans for the Activities Program.  John Erwin will serve as Interim Activities Director for the 2021-2022 school year. 

He has worked for Norfolk Public Schools for over 31 years.  Erwin currently serves as an Assistant Principal at Norfolk High.  Curt Lammers will serve as our Interim Assistant Activities Director for the upcoming school year.  He retired from Norfolk High in the spring of 2020, but has remained very active in activities department, supervising and assisting at many athletic events.  Former Activities Director Ben Ries resigned in mid-June to concentrate his efforts on recovering from the long-term effects of COVID-19.  The appointments of Erwin and Lammers are pending Board approval on July12.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, June 25, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, June 25, 2021

Paul George delivered 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns, 106-92 to pull within two games to one in the NBA's Western Conference Finals.  Reggie Jackson added 23 points for the Clippers, who took control with a 21-3 run that gave them a…

Huskers to Host Creighton in Gavitt Tipoff Games

Huskers to Host Creighton in Gavitt Tipoff Games

For the first time since 2018, Nebraska men's basketball program will host the annual intrastate matchup with Creighton, as the pairings for the 2021 Gavitt Tipoff Games were announced today by the Big Ten and the Big East Conferences. 