Norfolk High wrestling wins Nebraska Invitational Dual Team Championships with 10-0 record

The Norfolk High wrestling team went undefeated with a 10-0 record in the two-day Nebraska Invitational Dual Team Championships at Central Community College, in Columbus.
They went 5-0 on Friday by routing Blue Valley West of Kansas 66-18, Columbus Scotus 69-9, Twin River 72-7, Malcolm 63-15, and Schuyler 62-18. On Saturday, the Panthers went 5-0 against by beating Cozad 69-12, Sioux City Heelan 67-3, David City High 43-42, Columbus Lakeview 40-24, and Ralston 69-12. Weston Godfrey, Aaron Dittmer, Josh Licking, Brayden Splater, and Laikon Ames all went 10-0 in the tournament.