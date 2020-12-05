Norfolk High wrestling wins Fremont Invite

The Norfolk High wrestling team won their opening tournament of the year by claiming the Fremont Invitational yesterday.
The Panthers totaled 250.5 points, winning the event by 117.5 points. Champions for Norfolk included Jesse Lewis (106); Gavin Van Driel (113); Dylan Busch (126); Weston Godfrey (132); Jacob Licking (145); Kayden Kettler (152); Josh Licking (160); and Austin Miller (170). Caleb Kuhn (182) & Brayden Heffner (285) placed second. Ryder Kahny (106); Calvin Empkey (120); Jake Hoffman (138); & Colton Obermeyer (220) finished third. Hu6dson Waldow (160); Aiden Hader (170); Joel Mercado (220) got fourth.
52nd Fremont Wrestling Invitational Results for Norfolk
|1
|Norfolk
|250.5
|2
|Fremont
|133.0
|3
|Millard West
|130.5
|4
|Omaha Gross Catholic
|95.0
|5
|Elkhorn
|86.0
|6
|Bellevue West
|80.0
106
Ryder Kahny (0-2) placed 3rd.
- Round 1 - Henry Nosbisch (Omaha Gross Catholic) 1-1 won by fall over Ryder Kahny (Norfolk) 0-2 (Fall 0:17)
- Round 2 - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) 2-0 won by fall over Ryder Kahny (Norfolk) 0-2 (Fall 0:20)
106
Jesse Lewis (2-0) placed 1st and scored 9.0 team points.
- Round 2 - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) 2-0 won by fall over Ryder Kahny (Norfolk) 0-2 (Fall 0:20)
- Round 3 - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) 2-0 won by fall over Henry Nosbisch (Omaha Gross Catholic) 1-1 (Fall 1:07)
113
Gavin Van Driel (3-0) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) 3-0 won by fall over Avery Russell (Millard West) 3-1 (Fall 5:39)
- Round 2 - Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) 3-0 won by fall over Cooper Franks (Omaha Gross Catholic) 1-2 (Fall 1:49)
- Round 3 - Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) 3-0 won by fall over Gavin Ienn (Elkhorn) 0-3 (Fall 3:55)
120
Calvin Empkey (30-21) placed 3rd and scored 14.5 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Tanner Hosick (Bellevue West) 3-0 won by decision over Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) 30-21 (Dec 5-3)
- Cons. Round 1 - Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) 30-21 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Semi - Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) 30-21 won by tech fall over Landon Karre (Elkhorn) 5-6 (TF-1.5 3:19 (15-0))
- 3rd Place Match - Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) 30-21 won by fall over Orlando Estrada (Fremont) 16-26 (Fall 0:57)
126
Dylan Busch (7-11) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Dylan Busch (Norfolk) 7-11 won by fall over Levi Buelt (Millard West) 0-3 (Fall 1:06)
- Semifinal - Dylan Busch (Norfolk) 7-11 won by fall over Ian Shepard (Bellevue West) 0-2 (Fall 0:13)
- 1st Place Match - Dylan Busch (Norfolk) 7-11 won by fall over Sam Abegglen (Fremont) 1-1 (Fall 0:52)
132
Weston Godfrey (42-13) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) 42-13 won by fall over Austin Williams (Bellevue West) 0-2 (Fall 0:41)
- Semifinal - Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) 42-13 won by fall over Alden Mays (Elkhorn) 5-30 (Fall 0:27)
- 1st Place Match - Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) 42-13 won by fall over Aiden Schollmeyer (Millard West) 2-1 (Fall 0:55)
138
Jake Hoffman (25-8) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) 25-8 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Jackson Jeanette (Millard West) 3-1 won by fall over Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) 25-8 (Fall 3:28)
- Cons. Semi - Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) 25-8 won by fall over Nolan Ienn (Elkhorn) 0-2 (Fall 1:33)
- 3rd Place Match - Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) 25-8 won by fall over Angelo Nacarelli (Omaha Gross Catholic) 1-2 (Fall 2:41)
145
Jacob Licking (35-14) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Jacob Licking (Norfolk) 35-14 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Jacob Licking (Norfolk) 35-14 won by fall over Mason Curtis (Bellevue West) 2-1 (Fall 3:39)
- 1st Place Match - Jacob Licking (Norfolk) 35-14 won by fall over Luke Follett (Fremont) 1-1 (Fall 1:54)
152
Kayden Kettler (23-8) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Kayden Kettler (Norfolk) 23-8 won by decision over Mike Hart (Elkhorn) 0-2 (Dec 13-9)
- Semifinal - Kayden Kettler (Norfolk) 23-8 won by fall over Cole Paladino (Omaha Gross Catholic) 0-2 (Fall 4:41)
- 1st Place Match - Kayden Kettler (Norfolk) 23-8 won by fall over Kaden Williams (Millard West) 2-2 (Fall 2:21)
160
Hudson Waldow (0-2) placed 4th.
- Quarterfinal - Hudson Waldow (Norfolk) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Joshua Licking (Norfolk) 46-5 won by fall over Hudson Waldow (Norfolk) 0-2 (Fall 0:55)
- Cons. Semi - Hudson Waldow (Norfolk) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- 3rd Place Match - Mason Villwok (Elkhorn) 2-1 won by decision over Hudson Waldow (Norfolk) 0-2 (Dec 7-5)
160
Joshua Licking (46-5) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Joshua Licking (Norfolk) 46-5 won by fall over Mason Villwok (Elkhorn) 2-1 (Fall 3:55)
- Semifinal - Joshua Licking (Norfolk) 46-5 won by fall over Hudson Waldow (Norfolk) 0-2 (Fall 0:55)
- 1st Place Match - Joshua Licking (Norfolk) 46-5 won by decision over Thomas Wentz (Fremont) 35-16 (Dec 6-5)
170
Aiden Hader (1-2) placed 4th.
- Quarterfinal - Aiden Hader (Norfolk) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Brody Schmielau (Elkhorn) 14-16 won by fall over Aiden Hader (Norfolk) 1-2 (Fall 0:57)
- Cons. Semi - Aiden Hader (Norfolk) 1-2 won by fall over Isaac White (Elkhorn) 0-2 (Fall 2:56)
- 3rd Place Match - Jacob Marsh (Fremont) 2-1 won by decision over Aiden Hader (Norfolk) 1-2 (Dec 4-3)
170
Austin Miller (44-12) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Austin Miller (Norfolk) 44-12 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Austin Miller (Norfolk) 44-12 won by fall over Tommy Stanton (Norfolk) 1-2 (Fall 1:03)
- 1st Place Match - Austin Miller (Norfolk) 44-12 won by fall over Brody Schmielau (Elkhorn) 14-16 (Fall 0:20)
170
Tommy Stanton (1-2) place is unknown.
- Quarterfinal - Tommy Stanton (Norfolk) 1-2 won by fall over Isaac White (Elkhorn) 0-2 (Fall 2:57)
- Semifinal - Austin Miller (Norfolk) 44-12 won by fall over Tommy Stanton (Norfolk) 1-2 (Fall 1:03)
- Cons. Semi - Jacob Marsh (Fremont) 2-1 won by decision over Tommy Stanton (Norfolk) 1-2 (Dec 7-5)
182
Caleb Kuhn (28-7) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Caleb Kuhn (Norfolk) 28-7 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Caleb Kuhn (Norfolk) 28-7 won by fall over Brecken Wallace (Millard West) 2-2 (Fall 1:55)
- 1st Place Match - Noah Blair (Millard West) 3-0 won by fall over Caleb Kuhn (Norfolk) 28-7 (Fall 4:20)
220
Joel Mercado (26-16) placed 4th.
- Round 1 - Garret Moser (Fremont) 42-9 won by fall over Joel Mercado (Norfolk) 26-16 (Fall 0:21)
- Round 2 - Brandon Kabourek (Omaha Gross Catholic) 2-1 won by fall over Joel Mercado (Norfolk) 26-16 (Fall 1:36)
- Round 3 - Colton Obermeyer (Norfolk) 31-12 won by fall over Joel Mercado (Norfolk) 26-16 (Fall 0:33)
220
Colton Obermeyer (31-12) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Brandon Kabourek (Omaha Gross Catholic) 2-1 won by fall over Colton Obermeyer (Norfolk) 31-12 (Fall 1:09)
- Round 2 - Garret Moser (Fremont) 42-9 won by fall over Colton Obermeyer (Norfolk) 31-12 (Fall 3:07)
- Round 3 - Colton Obermeyer (Norfolk) 31-12 won by fall over Joel Mercado (Norfolk) 26-16 (Fall 0:33)
285
Brayden Heffner (29-18) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) 29-18 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) 29-18 won by fall over Brandon Estrada (Fremont) 7-7 (Fall 1:02)
- 1st Place Match - Titus Richardson (Fremont) 7-6 won by decision over Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) 29-18 (Dec 3-1)