Norfolk High wrestling to start season on Friday

The Norfolk High wrestling team gets their season underway on Friday when they compete in the Fremont Invitational.
The Panthers have 46 wrestlers out this season and return Josh Licking, who placed fourth in the state last year with a 46-7 record. Also back are state qualifiers in Jacob Licking, Calvin Empkey, Weston Godfrey, Austin Miller, Hunter Mangelsen, and Brayden Heffner. Norfolk will participate in tournaments at Fremont, the Grand Island Flatwater Fracas, Sioux City East, the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at Lincoln, Sioux City Heelan, and Districts. The Panthers will host their own invite on January 30th. They will also visit Papillion La Vista and Fremont for duals while hosting Columbus for a dual.